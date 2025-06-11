Technical actions to begin right after passing of resolution

"Iran's technical measures will be operationalized immediately after the IAEA BoG resolution is passed," Kazem Gharibabadi, Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs said on Wednesday in reaction to the looming Western states-drafted resolution at the IAEA Board of Governors.

He added that the Iranian policymakers have made the necessary decisions in that regard.

Gharibabadi, who is also a member of Iran nuclear talks with the United States, continued to underscore that "Iran's nuclear program will continue with effective and forward-looking steps."

The Western countries' representatives at the IAEA Board of Governors meeting on Wednesday repeated their anti-Iran allegations against Tehran's peaceful nuclear program. They have drafted a resolution after the recent IAEA Director General's report on Tehran's nuclear program.

