Western diplomats repeat anti-Iran allegations at BoG

In a statement to the IAEA Board of Governors on the Verification and Monitoring in the Islamic Republic of Iran in light of United Nations Security Council resolution 2231 (2015) on Wednesday, the three major European powers who are participants to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal known as the JCPOA, the British, German and French diplomats stressed the continuation of the IAEA safeguards monitoring in Iran, saying that "It is a key security priority for the EU to ensure that Iran does not acquire a nuclear weapon. To that end, the IAEA’s verification and monitoring of Iran’s nuclear programme and its reporting on it is imperative. We remain committed to and stress our support for a diplomatic solution leading to an agreement that addresses and resolves all international concerns related to Iran’s nuclear activities."

The European states further accused Iran of being "gravely departed from its JCPOA commitments and has gained irreversible knowledge."

They also claimed that Iran has significantly increased production and accumulation of highly enriched uranium and the expansion and expressed concerns at "a significant increase of material enriched at 60%".

The E3 further said in their statement published on the European Union website that "Iran has stopped the implementation of its nuclear related commitments under the JCPOA."

They further claimed that "Iran is the only non-nuclear weapon State to produce and accumulate highly enriched uranium in significantly increased amounts."

While Iran continues to fully cooperate with the Agency's inspectors, the European states' statement read that Iran has diminished its cooperation with the Agency.

Also the United Statement at the board's meeting repeated the same accusations against peaceful nuclear program of Iran.

Like the EU statement, the US statement recalled the latest IAEA Director General's report on Iran nuclear program and said that "The Director General underscores that Iran’s rapid accumulation of highly enriched uranium is of serious concern, which the Agency cannot ignore given the potential proliferation implications."

"The United States is negotiating in good faith to reach a deal," the US statement further read.

"We reiterate our support for the Director General’s efforts in the pursuit of a constructive engagement with Iran to achieve the necessary cooperation and address issues that need to be urgently resolved. We unequivocally call on Iran to engage effectively with the IAEA without any further delay," the US envoy further read out.

MNA