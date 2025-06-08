Resistance enters war of attrition with Israel: Hamas

Hamas emphasized in its statement that Resistance fighters surprise the enemy daily with new and innovative battlefield tactics.

The statement said that the escalation of military aggression will only lead to increased casualties and losses for the Israeli regime's forces, pushing their captives toward an uncertain fate.

No solution other than a comprehensive exchange agreement for the release of prisoners, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continues to oppose it, Hamass noted.

The war of attrition shows that the Israeli regime, despite the full support from the U.S., has totally failed to compensate for the "irreparable defeat" against Operation Al-Aqsa Flood.

Over the past three days, according to official Israeli admissions, seven of Zionist soldiers have been killed in various operations in Gaza, and more than ten others have been wounded, with some reported to be in critical condition. However, the actual number is believed to be significantly higher.

