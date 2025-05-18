Brooklyn Bridge hit by Mexican navy ship, 2 dead, 19 injured

The NTSB said Sunday morning they were launching a go-team to investigate the incident.

In a Saturday night news conference, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said 277 were on board the vessel sailing the East River when it collided with the bridge just before 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Adams said at least 19 people were hurt and four suffered serious injuries. He later announced two of them died, CBS News reported.

"No one fell into the water, they were all hurt inside the ship," NYPD Special Operations Chief Wilson Aramboles said. "...The ship, from what I was informed by the supervisors of the ship, it was disembarking and going to Iceland."

The New York City Department of Transportation reported in a post to social media that bridge inspectors had so far found "no signs of structural damage to the Brooklyn Bridge."

MA/PR