Iran to hosts 13th round of Islam-Orthodox Christianity talks

Mohammad-Mahdi Imanipour, Head of the Islamic Culture and Communication Organization, met with Bishop Cyril Nakonechny of Rybinsk and Danilovsky in Kazan, Russia, where he announced that Iran would host the 13th round of Islam-Orthodox Christianity talks.

Imanipour highlighted the successful completion of 12 previous rounds of talks between Islam and Orthodox Christianity, emphasizing that the 13th round would soon take place in Iran.

He expressed hope that the next round, which is to be chaired by the Metropolitan Cyril will be able to provide solutions for the effective presence of religion and spirituality in the future multipolar world.

Commenting on the role of religion in human life, he said that a reassessment of the modern world is necessary, which is being conducted in Iran by experts and researchers in collaboration with eight other countries. The findings, he said, will illustrate how religion and spirituality can engage with the emerging future world.

He also referred to the Palestinian issue and the Israeli regime’s crimes, calling on the followers of divine religions to confront the explicit genocide of Palestinians and forced displacement from their lands.

Meanwhile, Metropolitan Cyril said that unfortunately, today’s world is facing fundamental identity and moral crises.

It is our duty to vigorously impart spiritual and ethical values especially to the next generation and to safeguard these traditions against such challenges, he added.

