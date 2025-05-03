Tajikistan ready to begin new chapter in coop. with Iran

Alireza Haghighian, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Tajikistan, and Nadereh Rezaei, Deputy Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance for Artistic Affairs, emphasized the need to expand cultural and artistic relations between the two countries in a meeting with Matobe Khan Sattaryan, Minister of Culture of the Republic of Tajikistan.

Fortunately, Iran and Tajikistan have many commonalities in the fields of culture and art, Tajik Minister said.

Mr. Pezheshkian's visit to Tajikistan over the past few months has been able to begin a new chapter of joint cooperation, one of the most colorful manifestations of which is cultural and artistic activities, he added.

I believe that this cooperation should be expanded in various forms, he said, expressing the readiness of the Ministry of Culture of Tajikistan to begin a new chapter of cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

MNA/