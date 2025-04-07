Iran reveals more details regarding message exchange with US

Answering questions raised by journalists at his weekly press conference on Monday morning, Baghaei said that the Islamic Republic has not received any official response to its letter from Washington.

The senior Iranian diplomat also noted that Oman is one of the main candidates to mediate the possible talks between Tehran and Washington. "Iran's offer to begin indirect talks was a generous, responsible, and politically wise offer."

"In the current circumstances, Iran's preference is to focus on the proposal it presented, he said, adding that regarding future developments, decisions will be made in accordance with the circumstances and at the appropriate time.

“There is no real complexity in our nuclear issue. The concerns from the other side revolve around confirming the peaceful nature of our (nuclear) program—something we are completely sure of,” the official said.

He pointed out that the IAEA is fully equipped to carry out inspections and ensure the transparency of Iran's nuclear activities.

Baghaei also highlighted the challenges posed by multiple layers of sanctions imposed primarily by the United States, with European and other countries also enforcing them. “Lifting these sanctions requires serious technical and expert-level discussions," he said.

This is a developing story...

