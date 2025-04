The Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas resistance movement said in a statement that "In response to the Zionist regime's crimes against the people of Gaza, we fired missiles at the occupied city of Ashdod."

This is while the Al Jazeera Arabic reported that sirens were called off in Tel Aviv, Ashkelon and Ashdod cities in occupied territories.

Video footage and images online show the rockets landed in the occupied city of Ashkelon.

MNA