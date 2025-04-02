Kuwait not to let its soil be used for attacking other states

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, on Wednesday afternoon, held a phone conversation with Kuwaiti Emir Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. During the call, he extended his congratulations on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr to the Emir and the people of Kuwait. He expressed hope that the holy month of Ramadan and Eid would strengthen unity and solidarity among Islamic countries.

"We consider all Islamic nations as our brothers based on Quranic teachings, and we attach great importance on fostering good relations with our neighbors, as emphasized in Islamic teachings and narrations," Pezeshkian stated.

The Iranian president further stressed that Iran is fully prepared for any form of cooperation to expand relations with Kuwait and other neighboring countries in various fields to deepen and solidify the bonds of brotherhood and good neighborliness. "Regarding the issue of reducing tensions, the Islamic Republic of Iran will act solely based on justice and fairness. We will neither exceed the path of justice nor accept anything beyond fairness and equity," he added.

Emir Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, for his part, extended Eid greetings on behalf of himself, the Crown Prince, and the people of Kuwait. He expressed satisfaction with the warm and friendly relations between the two countries and stated, "Kuwait seeks to further strengthen its ties with Iran and welcomes the constructive and positive messages and efforts of Your Excellency in fostering deeper relations with neighboring and friendly countries."

The Kuwaiti Emir affirmed that Kuwait values its friendly relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran and highly appreciates the growing ties between Iran and the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (PGCC) countries, which are based on mutual respect and shared interests.

Highlighting Kuwait's firm stance on peaceful resolutions to regional and international disputes, the Emir emphasized that Kuwait does not and will never allow any act of aggression to be launched from its territory against another country since this position is deeply embedded in our constitution and will remain unchanged under any circumstances.

