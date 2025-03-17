Israeli army comes to help of Syria Takfiris in Lebanon

Israeli drones roamed skies of South Lebanon’s western sector, Al Manar TV reported.

Al-Manar correspondent reported the Israeli air raids on Lebbaya town, in western Bekaa.

The Israeli army escalated its aggression concurrent with Syrian Takfiri terrorist groups' aggression on Lebanese eastern borders.

Israeli Enemy escalated its violations in South Lebanon, coming to the help of Syrian Takfiri terrorist groups led by HTS terror group.

The local Lebanese media reported on Monday that two people were martyred and several were injured in attacks by Takfiri groups on the town of Housh al-Sayyid Ali on the shared eastern border with Syria.

Israeli jet hit car in southern Lebanon despite ceasefire, killing one person and injuring three others, Anadolu Agency reported on Monday.

Lebanese resistance group Hezbollah and its army repelled the widespread aggression by the Syrian Takfiris.

MNA