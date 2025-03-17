Yemen attacks US aircraft carrier with drones, missiles

According to Al Mayadeen, Yahya Saree, the spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces, announced that the warship was targeted with multiple ballistic and guided missiles, as well as drones, during an extended battle lasting several hours.

He stated that Yemeni forces successfully thwarted an enemy operation aimed at attacking Yemen.

Saree emphasized that Yemen remains committed to its leadership's directives regarding retaliatory measures against aggression on its territory.

He reiterated that Israeli-linked ships would not be allowed to pass through Yemeni operational waters.

