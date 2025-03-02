Hamas reacts to Israel's ban of humanitarian aid into Gaza

Hamas has issued a statement denouncing Netanyahu’s decision to suspend humanitarian aid to Gaza, describing it as worthless blackmail, a war crime, and a clear violation of the ceasefire agreement.

The statement urges international mediators and world leaders to apply pressure on Israel to halt its punitive and inhumane actions against the people of Gaza. According to Hamas, Netanyahu’s government is deliberately obstructing the peace process by refusing to adhere to the terms of the ceasefire deal.

Hamas further blamed the Tel Aviv regime for distorting facts by claiming that the group had violated the agreement. It asserted that Netanyahu, after failing to achieve his military objectives over the past 15 months, is now attempting to manipulate the political landscape.

The Resistance group also pointed out that Netanyahu’s administration is rejecting Clause 14 of the agreement, which stipulates the continuation of measures from the first phase into the second. It called on the United States to cease its biased support for Netanyahu’s war policies, emphasizing that any initiative undermining Palestinian rights is doomed to fail.

Hamas also reaffirmed its commitment to the three-phase agreement and reiterated its readiness to engage in negotiations for the second phase. The group held Netanyahu and his cabinet fully responsible for ongoing violations of the agreement and warned that any further reckless actions by Israel would only escalate tensions. Hamas concluded by stressing that the only path to securing the release of prisoners is through adherence to the ceasefire terms and the immediate commencement of the next phase of negotiations.

