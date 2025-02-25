Talks with US impossible with Maximum Pressure in place

Speaking in a joint press conference with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Tehran on Tuesday, the Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that "Iran and Russia regularly continue consultations on issues of mutual interests."

Elsewhere in the news conference, Araghchi said that the OIC meeting requested by Iran will soon be held to discuss Zionist regime atrocities in Gaza.

"Iran will continue to support Axis of Resistance in the region as always," the top Iranian diplomat stressed.

"Iran will never hold talks with US under presser on nuclear issue," he further stressed, explaining that as long as the US Maximum Pressure campaign against Iran is exercised by Washington, direct talks will be impossible.

"We will move forward and coordinate our actions and positions on the Iranian nuclear issue in cooperation with our friends in Russia and China," he further asserted.

He said that Iran seeks peace and security in Caucuses region.

