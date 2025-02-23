  1. Technology
SpaceX launches 23 Starlink internet satellites into space

TEHRAN, Feb. 23 (MNA) – US private space company SpaceX launched 23 Starlink satellites into orbit on Friday.

According to SpaceX, the satellites were launched aboard a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida at 10:19 a.m. Eastern Time.

It was the Falcon 9 rocket's 450th mission.

SpaceX later confirmed the deployment of the 23 Starlink satellites, including 13 with Direct Call capabilities, Xinhua reported.

Starlink will deliver high-speed broadband internet to locations where access has been unreliable, expensive, or completely unavailable, according to SpaceX.

