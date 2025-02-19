  1. Politics
Leader receives Qatar's Emir for meeting in Tehran

TEHRAN, Feb. 19 (MNA) – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei received Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani for a meeting in Tehran on Wednesday.

This item is being updated..

