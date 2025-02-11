Iran criteria for ties with Europe based on its behavior

In an interview with Mehr News Agency on Tuesday, Iranian Government Spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani spoke about Iran's stances on ties with the West and the nuclear deal.

Iran's criteria for its interactions with European countries is based on their performance and the actions of these countries, Mohajerani said in response to a question raised by Mehr news Agency about the future of nuclear talks with the West.

"Naturally, what US President Donald Trump did in 2018 (unilaterally withdrawing from JCPOA) proved to us that the US is not trustworthy," Mohajerani highlighted.

Answering a question about the future of Tehran's ties with the European countries in the wake of Trump's unconstructive stances, Mohajerani noted, "This issue exactly depends on what they do."

Iran's principle for interactions with all countries is practical, she said, adding that the Islamic Republic of Iran does not seek speech therapy but it seeks performance."

"If their performance supports friendship with Iran, we will also welcome them," she clarified.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran seeks peace always and we are open to negotiations" she also said, reminding that it was the Americans who withdrew the agreements with Iran.