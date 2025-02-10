Islamic Republic strives to thwart all enemies plots

Millions of Iranians are participating in 22 Bahman rallies across Tehran and over 1,400 cities, celebrating the 46th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution. The annual 22 Bahman march, commemorating the victory of Iran’s Islamic Revolution, kicked off in Tehran and across the country on Monday morning.



Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian delivers a keynote speech in Tehran’s iconic Azadi Square on the occasion of the 46th anniversary of the victory of the country’s historic Islamic Revolution, on February 10, 2025.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian says the Islamic Republic will strive to thwart all plots hatched by the enemies.

The Iranian president made the remark while addressing a huge crowd of people marking the 46th anniversary of the victory of the 1979 Islamic Revolution in Tehran on Monday.

Today, Iran and the leadership of the Islamic Revolution stand bullying and arrogance with all their strength, Pezeshkian said.

He criticized US President Donald Trump’s recent claim that he wishes to hold talks with Iran while simultaneously issuing a presidential memorandum that instructs the US Treasury and State Department to implement a campaign aimed at “driving Iran’s oil exports to zero.”

“Trump says let’s have a dialogue, and then … he signs and announces all possible conspiracies to bring the [Islamic] Revolution to its knees,” the president said.

Trump claims that Iran is disrupting regional security but “it is Israel that, with the support of the United States, is the root cause of insecurity and bombs the oppressed people of Gaza, Lebanon, Palestine, Syria, Iran and wherever it wishes,” he added.

The US president claims to defend peace and tranquility but he defends a criminal who has been convicted by international organizations, Pezeshkian said, referring to Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

This item is being updated...

MNA