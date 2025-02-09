11 dead in different incidents in India

According to a police officer in the central state of Chhattisgarh, seven persons died over the past couple of days after they complained of stomach ache and infection. The deaths were reported from a village in the state's Bilaspur district.

All the dead were aged between 35 and 60. While some locals believed that those who died had developed stomach infection after consuming a community feast a couple of days ago, others were of the opinion that they had consumed spurious liquor which led to their deaths, according to a local media.

Local officials were investigating the cause of the deaths.

In another incident, four persons died when a sand-laden truck overturned on them in India's western state of Gujarat on Sunday. The incident occurred on the Tharad National Highway in the state's Banaskantha district.

Among the dead were a child and three laborers working at a road-laying site.

