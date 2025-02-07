Lebanese MP blasts US diplomat for anti-Hezbollah remarks

Responding to the audacious statement of US Deputy Special Envoy for the Middle East Morgan Ortagus from the presidential palace after meeting with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, where she bragged that "Hezbollah was defeated by Israel and we are grateful to our ally Israel for defeating Hezbollah," the head of the Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc, MP Mohammad Raad, condemned her remarks as "an attack on a national Lebanese component that is part of national accord and Lebanese politics."

According to Al Mayadeen, Raad also slammed Ortagus' claim that the US 'has set clear red lines that they won't be able to ... be a part of the government' as "a blatant interference in Lebanese sovereignty and a breakaway from all diplomatic norms and the bases of international relations.”

The Lebanese MP also described Ortagus' statement as "filled with hatred and devoid of responsibility," noting that it "reveals her hostility toward a Lebanese component that confronted and defeated Israeli aggression."

Furthermore, he stressed that "those who wish to speak about corruption do not embrace terrorism," emphasizing that what the Israeli occupation is doing—while being "embraced by American policy—undermines the credibility of the democracy that the US administration claims to uphold at all times and places."

The head of the Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc denounced the US-backed Israeli aggression, stating, "The ugliness of Israel’s war on Gaza and Lebanon is enough for all people to realize who in fact supports, funds, and arms terrorism and who is responsible for displacing people from their land and stripping them of their rights, all while violating international law and norms."

He further stated, "The victor is the one who has exposed the true image of the aggressor, revealing how it commits genocide against civilians, children, and women, targets homes and hospitals, and destroys entire residential neighborhoods—keeping in mind that is still stands as an occupation that has no right even to self-defense."

