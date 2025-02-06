  1. Politics
Leader to hold meeting with Iran's Army Air Force staff

TEHRAN, Feb. 06 (MNA) – The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei is set to hold a meeting with the commanders and staff of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army Air Force.

On the occasion of Air Force Day in the Iranian calendar which falls on the 19th of the Month of Bahman (February 7), the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei will hold a meeting with a group of army commanders on Monday to commemorate the occasion.

The meeting is scheduled to be held on Friday morning.

On February 8, 1979, a group of commanders, pilots, and personnel of the Air Forces (formerly known as Homafaran) went to the leader and founder of the Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini’s home and expressed their loyalty to the revolution 3 days before the victory of the Islamic Revolution which toppled the regime of Shah.

