Qatar ready to become mediator between US, Iran

TEHRAN, Feb. 06 (MNA) – Qatar is ready to serve as a mediator between the United States and Iran in settling the crisis around Tehran’s nuclear program, Qatari Foreign Ministry Spokesman Majed Al-Ansari said.

"It is through mediation and through the negotiations that we have done this in the past," the diplomat said in an interview with Fox News. "And we had been even during the first Trump administration working with the administration over getting an arrangement with Iran," he added, noting that Qatar is capable of playing this role again.

The official noted that Qatar is currently in the middle of 10 simultaneous mediation processes, including mediation between Hamas and Israel. "We are hopeful that we can be instrumental for the United States with this," he added.

Earlier, Trump signed a memorandum restoring maximum pressure on Iran. In particular, the document calls for intensifying Washington’s efforts aimed at reducing Iranian oil exports. However, Trump did not rule out a meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Following this, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that Trump’s fears over Tehran developing a nuclear arsenal were unfounded as Iran remains strongly committed to the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT). He reiterated that there is a religious decree from Iranian Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei that bans the production of nuclear weapons.

Araghchi emphasized that another attempt to apply maximum pressure on Tehran will fail just like the previous ones.

