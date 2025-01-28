Russian delegation visits Damascus

Led by Russian President Vladimir Putin's special representative for the Middle East and Africa and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov, the group also includes the Russian president's special envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentiev, Xinhua reported.

Bogdanov told media that the visit seeks to deepen the "historic relationship" between Russia and Syria, stressing that Moscow remains "committed to Syria's unity, independence, and territorial integrity."

He added that Russia supports achieving national reconciliation and social harmony across the war-torn country.

The Russian delegation is slated to talk with HTS leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa, and the Foreign Minister of Syria's transitional government Asaad Hassan al-Shibani.

Neither side disclosed how long the trip would last or the specific items on the agenda.

SD/