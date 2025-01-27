Hamas alive, stronger than before: Ghalibaf

Ghalibaf stated that the return of the oppressed Palestinian prisoners to their families is the result of the support of the people of Gaza for the Resistance movement.

He went on to say that the criminal occupiers may be able to destroy homes, schools, and hospitals with US bombs but they will never be able to eliminate the will of the Palestinian people.

He emphasized that the Zionist enemy's psychosocial warfare throughout the world was defeated by the Palestinian and Lebanese Resistance.

Today it became clear that Hamas is alive and the Resistance continues with a stronger will, he noted.

Ghalibaf said that more than 15 months of resistance against the genocide of the Israeli apartheid regime will be completed with the full withdrawal of the Zionists from the Gaza Strip and the return of the refugees to their homes.

SD/6359617