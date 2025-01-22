Iran seeks stepped-up relations with China as per agreements

Mohsen Bakhtiar, the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Beijing, met with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and presented a report on the progress of bilateral cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the People's Republic of China.

The top Iranian diplomat referred to the special importance of Iran-China bilateral relations, emphasizing the Islamic Republic of Iran's efforts to further expand relations based on "Document of Comprehensive Cooperation" between the two countries and other understandings concluded between them.

Araghchi also provided the necessary recommendations to pursue the foreign policy programs of the Islamic Republic of Iran at the bilateral and multilateral levels in Iran's relations with China as the rotating chairman of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, to facilitate and strengthen private sector cooperation in economic fields, and coordinate the status of the two countries in international organizations.

