Iran's VP Zarif departs for Switzerland

Iran's Vice President for Strategic Affairs and former Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is scheduled to pay a visit to Switzerland to attend the 2025 edition of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The Annual Meeting 2025 convenes global leaders to address key global and regional challenges. These include responding to geopolitical shocks, stimulating growth to improve living standards, and stewarding a just and inclusive energy transition.

The Annual Meeting 2025 of The World Economic Forum will take place at Davos-Klosters from 20th to 24th January 2025.

