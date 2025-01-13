Iran to Launch 'Shahid Soleimani' Satellite Constellation

In an interview with Tasnim News Agency, Hassan Salarieh, the head of the Iranian Space Organization, provided updates on the country’s space projects. Topics discussed included the status of Iran's satellites, advancements in the space industry, and future launches.

Salarieh stated that the 'Shahid Soleimani' satellite constellation, designed to enhance the Internet of Things (IoT), comprises 20 satellites currently under construction.

He highlighted that the 'Research' series satellites, including Research 1, 2, 3, and 4, have either undergone tender processes or begun construction.

He also mentioned the development of 'Pars 2' and 'Pars 3' satellites, along with two radar satellites. Salarieh emphasized the upcoming launches, including the 'Nahid 2' and 'Nahid 3' satellites, which are ready for deployment.

He noted that the 'Shahid Soleimani' constellation might have a test launch in early 2025, with the main launch set for March 2026.

"Several test launches are conducted for new satellites to address any in-orbit issues," said Salarieh. The upgraded 'Pars 1' satellite will be unveiled during the Fajr decade (a 10-day commemoration of the victory of the Islamic Revolution which is held between 1 and 11 February), he added.

Discussing Iran’s existing satellites, Salarieh explained that some have reached the end of their operational life. He highlighted the 'Mehda' satellite, launched in February 2023, as an active telecommunications platform in orbit.

Addressing the role of universities in satellite development, Salarieh stated, "Many satellites are directly built by universities, playing a crucial role in training specialists and developing core space technologies."

He added that numerous knowledge-based companies collaborating with the Space Organization have emerged from universities.

Furthermore, Salarieh mentioned ongoing agreements with universities and the Vice-Presidency for Science and Technology to foster future-oriented space technologies, underscoring the significant contributions of university-affiliated spin-off companies to the space industry.

MP/