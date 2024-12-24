  1. Politics
Israel to be forced to withdraw from Syrian territory

TEHRAN, Dec. 24 (MNA) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that the Israeli regime will be forced to withdraw from the occupied Syrian territories.

Sooner or later, Israel will withdraw from the territories it has occupied by abusing the conditions in Syria, Erdogan said on Monday night after a meeting at the Presidential Complex in Ankara.

He stated that Israel's goal with increasing aggression against Syria is to suppress the Syrian people’s hopes, adding that “the new situation has once again drawn the world's attention to this country, and Turkey has the best understanding of this due to its brotherly ties."

Erdogan emphasized that Turkey has been on the right side of history since the first moment of the Syrian crisis.

He confirmed that Ankara will provide the necessary support to the Syrian people in order to make their success against the previous government sustainable.

Erdogan stressed that Turkey will not deviate from protecting the territorial integrity and unity of Syria under any circumstances.

