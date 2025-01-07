Iran’s balance of trade grows by 69%: IRICA

According to the report, Iran’s balance of trade has improved $5.5 billion between August 22, 2024 and January 4, 2025, showing a 69% increase, compared to the same period last year.

In that period, Iran exported $22.5 billion worth of non-oil products overseas, indicating a 24 percent growth compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

IRICA added that 59 million tons of non-oil goods were exported from the country between August 22, 2024 and January 4, 2025, registering an 18 percent increase, compared to the same period last year.

The report added that $25 billion worth of non-oil goods was imported into the country between August 22, 2024 and January 4, 2025, registering a 4.5 percent decline, compared to the same period last year.

MA/IRN85713130