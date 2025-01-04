Hezbollah may run out of patience amid Israeli violations

Lebanese Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem delivered a speech on the martyrdom anniversary of the former IRGC Quds Force Commander Lt. General Qassem Soleimani on Saturday.

"General Soleimani was a strategic leader at both intellectual and political levels," the Hezbollah chief said, adding that " General Soleimani exposed US plots in Iraq and Afghanistan."

"General Soleimani dealt blows to Israeli regime," Naim Qassem said, adding that "General Soleimani did not bow submission to oppressors."

"Martyr Abu Mahdi A-Muhandis played leading role in saving Iraq from rule of ISIL terrorism," he said.

The Hezbollah chief continued to vow that "We continue to resist until we liberate our territory."

"Resistance still strong, influential, obstructing goals of enemies," he said, stressing that " Resistance has deterrence capacities."

"We prevented the Israeli project of bringing an end to our resistance."

"What took place in Syria could have happened in Lebanon," he said, adding that "Leadership of Resistance decides what to do and when to do in timely manner."

"Our capabilities prevented the Israeli regime from continuing its aggression against Lebanon," he stressed.

He warned warned the Israeli regime against continuing the violations of the ceasefire agreement, noting that "There are no specific rules or timetables for resistance actions."

"Our agreement is just about the south of the Litani River," he further said, noting that "Our patience during the agreement depends on the enemy's behavior, and our patience may run out before 60 days."

