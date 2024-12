Iran had participated in the world championships with 10 weightlifters, half of whom gained medals.

The 2024 World Weightlifting Championships was an weightlifting competition held in Manama, Bahrain, from 6 to 15 December 2024.

In the competition, China became the world champion with 563 points, Iran became the runner-up with 547 points, and North Korea landed in third place with 495 points.

