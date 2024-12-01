Police kill 7 Naxals in India's Telangana

The gunfight between Naxals and contingents of police broke out in the Chalpaka forest area of Eturunagaram in Mulugu district, about 258 km northeast of Hyderabad, the capital city of Telangana.

"Today morning joint contingents of police's Greyhounds and Anti-Naxal Squad carried out a search operation in the forests of Eturunagaram in Mulugu district. During the operation, a gunfight was triggered between them and Naxals present there. In the stand-off seven Naxals were killed," a police official said.

The policemen have not suffered any damage while fighting these Naxals.

Police also claimed recovery of some arms and ammunition from the spot.

MNA/