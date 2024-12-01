Syrian army detains terrorist elements in Latakia

Latakia-based Sputnik reporter announced that Syrian army forces arrested members of a terrorist group.

These elements were trying to infiltrate an army position in the axis of Salmi settlement in the northern suburbs of Latakia, but they were arrested by Syrian army forces.

So far, hundreds of terrorist elements have been killed in the operations of the Russian and Syrian forces in different areas.

The Takfiri terrorists led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham launched a large-scale attack in Aleppo and Idlib provinces in the northwest of Syria on Wednesday, seizing several areas, according to reports.

Since then, the Syrian government forces have been engaged in fierce clashes with the terrorists to regain ground.

Syria has been gripped by foreign-sponsored militancy since March 2011, with Damascus saying the Western states and their regional allies are aiding terrorist groups to wreak havoc in the Arab country.

