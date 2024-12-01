Iran’s Maghsoodloo comes third at President’s Cup

Indian Grand Master Nihal Sarin clinched gold after drawing against Uzbekistan Nodirbek Abdusattorov in the sporting event.

Sarin ended the tournament at the top of the standings with 7.5 points after playing out nine rounds.

Uzbekistan’s Javokhir Sindarov took second place with 7 points while Maghsoodloo finished third with 7 points as well.

The competition was held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

The total prize fund of the tournament was US$ 75000. The top three prizes were US$ 25000 + trophy, $15000 and $7000 each.

AMK/TT