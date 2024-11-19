Iran supports expansion of ties between Syria, Turkey : FM

In a joint press conference with his Syrian counterpart Bassam al-Sabbagh on Tuesday, the Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said, "Today, we discussed the issue of Gaza, Lebanon, and the region."

"We had very good and fruitful negotiations," Araghchi said, appreciating the humanitarian positions of the Syrian government and Bashar Assad for hosting Lebanese and Syrian refugees.

Araghchi also said that Iran supports the expansion of Syria's relations with Arab countries.

Iran believes that the settlement of disputes between Syria and Türkiye should be done peacefully and the territorial integrity of Syria should be respected, he said and added, "We support the expansion of relations between Syria and Türkiye to stabilize the region."

The Iranian top diplomat also emphasized that Iran will stand by Syria and the Resistance and will not spare any help in this regard.

"We held very good negotiations to expand the relations between the two countries. These negotiations are a reflection of the relations between the two countries,"

the Syrian Foreign Minister also said for his part.

"The region is facing many developments due to the crimes of the Zionist regime, which started against Palestine and extended to Lebanon, and we have seen that the regime's crimes have also taken place in Syria," al-Sabbagh said.

This item is being updated...

MNA/