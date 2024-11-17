Hezbollah media relations officer assassinated by Israel

An Israeli airstrike targets the Ras Al-Nabaa area in the Lebanese capital, Beirut, Al Mayadeen's correspondent reported.

The [Israeli] airstrike targeted the Ba'ath party's headquarters building in Ras Al-Nabaa, according to the source.

Lebanese Ministry of Health announced that the airstrike on Ras Al-Nabaa has resulted in an initial toll of one martyr and three others injured.

The Central Command of the Arab Socialist Ba'ath Party in Lebanon announced that he party's Secretary-General, Ali Hijazi, was not present in the targeted building.

Hezbollah's media relations officer Mohammad Afif, who was present by coincidence in the targeted building, was martyred in this attack.



MNA/