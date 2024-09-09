Former PM Ehud Barak says ‘Israel closer to defeat in Gaza’

According to a report by Israeli media outlets on Sunday, Barak acknowledged that Israel is faltering in Gaza, lacking both a strategy and a clear plan of action.

He went on to say that there is no benefit in staying in Gaza for several years, emphasizing that Netanyahu is a “crazy gambler” who endangers the lives of Zionist captives.

The former Israeli premier further criticized Netanyahu’s decision to maintain a military presence in the strategic Philadelphi Corridor with Egypt, saying his insistence on staying there is a futile attempt that has nothing to do with the reality on the ground.

Netanyahu insists that Israeli troops must remain in the corridor to prevent weapons being allegedly smuggled into Gaza, a claim rejected by Arab countries as a justification for the usurping regime’s aggressive and provocative policies.

Israel, backed by the United States, launched its campaign of death and destruction in Gaza on October 7 in response to Hamas's Operation al-Aqsa Storm, which caught the Israeli military and intelligence services off guard.

The Tel Aviv regime has so far killed at least 40,939 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 94,616 others.

AMK/PressTV