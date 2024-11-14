Tehran will continue its full cooperation with the IAEA

Regarding his meeting with International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi, Abbas Araghchi wrote on his X account that we had important and straightforward talks with IAEA chief this morning.

" As a committed member of NPT, we continue our full cooperation with the IAEA. Differences can be resolved through cooperation and dialogue" he said, adding that " We agreed to proceed with courage and good will".

The Iranian diplomat noted that Iran has never left the negotiation table on its peaceful nuclear program.

He said that the ball is in the EU/E3 court, emphasizing that Iran is willing to negotiate based on its national interest and inalienable rights, but NOT ready to negotiate under pressure and intimidation.

International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi met and held talks with Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi on Thursday morning.

Rafael Grossi who arrived in Tehran Wednesday night to meet and consult with Iranian officials on the future cooperation between the country and the agency, met and held talks with Abbas Araghchi Thursday morning.

The national Iranian television broadcast images of Grossi's arrival at the airport terminal in Tehran.

Grossi was welcomed by the spokesman of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) upon his arrival.

SD/6287833