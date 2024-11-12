"Frankly, it is simply astonishing to what extent the current generation of European politicians seeks to extend the war to their territories. To the delight of the Americans, by the way, and against the will of their own people. All the lessons of World War II have faded. Experienced and just simply intelligent European leaders have gone down in history. What has come to power are nobodies with inflated self-esteem," Medvedev wrote on his Telegram page, adding that this means that "the bad scenario remains the most likely."

According to him, European leaders are experiencing "autumn blues" after Donald Trump's victory in the US presidential election.

"First, there is a Frenchman [French President Emmanuel Macron] who advocates supporting Kiev in the event of America's withdrawal, then there are NATO chiefs trying to come up with smart ideas on how to actively engage in war with us for the long time. And now the candidate for the German chancellorship [Friedrich] Merz has issued an ultimatum to Russia. 'Either end the special military operation, or we'll provide the Ukrainians with Taurus missiles,’" Medvedev pointed out. "The goal is to bring the conflict with Russia to an irreversible stage," the politician concluded, adding that such actions would only prolong the agony of the Kiev regime but would not change the course of the special military operation.

