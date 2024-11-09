Iran envoy condemns terrorist attack in Quetta in SW Pakistan

In a post on his X account, Reza Amiri-Moghaddam wrote, “I strongly and categorically condemn the heinous terrorist attack at the train station in Quetta, Pakistan, which resulted in deaths and injuries of dozens of innocent and defenseless civilians and some security forces.”

The phenomenon of terrorism is a common threat to the region, and combating it requires bilateral, regional, and collective cooperation, the envoy emphasized.

He expressed his deep condolences to the government and noble nation of Pakistan especially the families of those who lost their lives in this tragic accident and pray the God Almighty to bestow them patience and forbearance for this irreparable loss.

At least 26 people were killed and dozens of people were injured in a bomb blast at a railway station in Quetta in southwestern Pakistan on Saturday, a police official said.

Pakistan is grappling with a surge in militant attacks in its northwest and a growing separatist insurgency in the south.

"The blast took place inside the railway station when the Peshawar-bound express was about to leave for its destination," said the senior superintendent of police operations, Muhammad Baloch.

No group has claimed responsibility for the blast.

