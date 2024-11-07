At least 40 Lebanese martyred in Israeli aggression

Israeli air strikes have hit Lebanon’s capital Beirut in the past few hours, according to Al Jazeera.

The attack targeted the capital’s southern suburbs, which have come under heavy bombardments from Israel since the conflict with Hezbollah escalated in September.

The attack on the city comes after a day of deadly Israeli attacks in the east and south of Lebanon.

A “huge fireball” has been seen in Beirut following Israeli attacks on the Lebanese capital’s southern suburbs over the past hour, the Reuters news agency reported as cited by Al Jazeera.

A video footage showed a fire reportedly raging in a building in the Tahwitat al-Ghadir area adjacent to Beirut’s international airport.

Earlier, Israeli fighter jets had carried out at least four large strikes on southern Beirut. The target of the strikes is not yet clear, and no casualties or injuries have been reported so far.

Meanwhile, Al Jazeera reported that intense Israeli strikes in Lebanon’s Baalbek-Hermel region on Wednesday martyred 40 people and wounded more than 50, while dozens of bodies were pulled from the rubble of a building in the town of Barja in Mount Lebanon governorate.

Meanwhile, Lebanese Islamic Resistance movement Hezbollah has reported that an uncle of the movement’s late leader, Hassan Nasrallah, was martyred in an Israeli attack in southern Lebanon’s Bazouriyeh area, Tyre district.

MNA