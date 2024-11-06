Regional equations changing in favor of Resistance: Salami

Addressing the Assembly of Experts of Iran on Wednesday, Major General Hossein Salami said the regional equations are changing on a daily basis in favor of the resistance front.

He said the Zionist regime thought that the elimination of the layer of leadership and command of Lebanese Hezbollah would curb the resistance group’s influence, but Hezbollah has been revived miraculously in spite of the losses and bitter and successive blows.

Hezbollah is currently standing heroically against the Zionist regime and has control of the situation, the general added.

Highlighting the Israeli regime’s vulnerability, General Salami said the Al-Aqsa Storm operation against Israel in October 2023 indicated that the interval between a tactical measure and the Zionist regime’s strategic defeat is too short.

The commander also described Iran as a world-class power at present, saying the Islamic Republic has mightily stood against the arrogant powers.

MNA/TSN