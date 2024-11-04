Launching PTA between Iran, Indonesia to spur bilateral trade

The launch of the preferential trade agreement between Iran and Indonesia will provide a 20 to 25 percent tariff discount on pre-specified items which will facilitate trade between the two countries, Deputy Head of TPOI for International Businesses Promotion Affairs Mohammad Sadegh Ghannadzadeh stated.

Turning to the law of the preferential trade agreement between Tehran and Jakarta, he added that Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian communicated the law of the Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) between Iran and Indonesia last month to the ministries of foreign affairs and industry, mine and trade.

He further pointed out that the launch of PTA between the two countries will lead to the facilitation of the mutual trade.

The law of Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) between Iran and Indonesia was submitted by the Iranian Parliament to President Masoud Pezeshkian on October 08.

