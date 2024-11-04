At least 15 killed as bus overturns in India

The bus was coming from Garhwal in the north and was headed to Ramnagar, with at least 42 passengers on board, Devendra Pincha, a local police officer told Reuters by phone.

The death toll is likely to rise as the condition of a few of the survivors is critical, he said.

Visuals from ANI news agency, in which Reuters has a minority stake, showed an overturned bus lying beside a river at the base of a hill.

State Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said rescue officials were working rapidly to evacuate the injured.

