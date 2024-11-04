Netanyahu could not approach borders of Lebanon

The Hebrew-language newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported that a drone exploded at a military base in al-Mutla area before the arrival of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

According to the reports, the explosion took place 20 minutes before Netanyahu's arrival in this area near the border of Lebanon. For this reason, Netanyahu changed his plan for fear of more drone attacks.

The Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah has targeted four Israeli settlements and a military base in northern occupied Palestine with rockets.

In statements released early on Monday, Hezbollah said it targeted the Ayelet HaShahar settlement with a barrage of rockets.

The fighters of the Islamic Resistance also targeted the settlements of Sha’al, Hatzor, and Dalton with rockets, the movement added.

The group also said that it had targeted Israel's aerial surveillance unit at the Meron base with a rocket barrage.

According to Hezbollah, the operations were conducted in support of the Palestinian people in Gaza and in defense of Lebanon and its people.

The Israeli regime has intensified its offensives in Lebanon in recent weeks, prompting harsher responses from the Lebanese resistance fighters.

Hezbollah and Israel have been trading deadly fire since October 8 last year, a day after the occupying regime launched the genocidal war on Gaza.

