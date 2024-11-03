  1. World
Nov 3, 2024, 2:30 PM

In past day;

Ukrainian army launches 14 drones at Russia’s Belgorod Region

TEHRAN, Nov. 03 (MNA) – The Ukrainian armed forces launched 14 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and 27 projectiles at Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region in the past day, regional Governor Vyachelav Gladkov said.

"Ten projectiles were fired at the villages of Dubovoye, Krasny Khutor, Otradnoye, Repnoye, Streletskoye, and Yasniye Zori in the Belgorodsky District. Eight drone attacks were carried out; air defenses downed six UAVs," he wrote on Telegram, TASS reported.

The Ukrainian military fired 13 projectiles at the settlements of Gorkovsky, Bezymeno, Dronovka, and Kozinka in the Graivoronsky District. Two projectiles were launched at the villages of Vyazovoye and Staroselye, where three explosive devices were also dropped from two drones.

In the Shebekinsky District, two projectiles and three UAVs were launched at the town of Shebekino and the villages of Grafovka and Sereda. "Eight civilian cars were damaged in the district in the past day," the governor noted.

MP/PR

News ID 223957

