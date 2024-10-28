Gaza, Lebanon war could ignite even larger conflict: EU Chief

"What is happening in West Asia indicates that we have lost our sense of humanity," Josep Borrell said in an interview with Spain’s RNE radio. "We no longer talk as much about the war in Ukraine, as if it is over, but no, I assure you it is not over; it continues with the same intensity," he added, according to TASS.

"I don’t know how many UN resolutions Israel has systematically failed to comply with," Borrell emphasized. "When we say we demand a ceasefire, that demand implies our coercive capabilities. As long as the war continues in Gaza and Lebanon, we will live on the brink of a spark that could ignite an even larger conflict," the EU diplomatic chief concluded.

SD/