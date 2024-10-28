Iran ‘immediately’ repaired ‘minor’ damages caused by Israel

Nasirzadeh made the remarks in an address to non-Iranian students of the Supreme National Defense University and foreign military attachés residing in Tehran on Monday.

“The recent aggression of the Zionist regime against the Islamic Republic of Iran inflicted slight damage on us, which we immediately repaired and replaced by making use of our own know-how and scientific power,” he said.

The defense minister, however, added that if Iran lacked such scientific capabilities, others would never have allowed it do this.

He emphasized that the Israeli regime has violated all international regulations which aim to defend human rights and justice.

The Israeli regime attacked several Iranian military facilities early Saturday, killing four servicemen of the Armed Forces and one civilian.

Iran’s Air Defense Base said some limited damage was caused in some areas, the dimensions of which are being investigated.

Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Akbar Ahmadian said on Monday that the Israeli aggression has had no impact on the Islamic Republic’s military power.

Iran has emphasized that it is not looking for war but will not abandon its right to give an appropriate and firm response to Israel’s latest act of aggression.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Nasirzadeh said the United States’ presence in all parts of the world, including the South China Sea and provocation of Taiwan, international straits and waterways such as the Bab el-Mandab Strait and the war between Russia and Ukraine, aims to promote the US unilateralism.

The Iranian defense chief urged justice-seeking Muslim and non-Muslim countries to use their scientific power and focus and their commonalities.

MA/Press TV