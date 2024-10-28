Death toll from storm Trami in Philippines climbs to 116

Xinhua reported, citing the local authorities that Trami dumped two months of rain, impacting over 6.7 million people across 17 of the country's regions.

The search continues for 39 missing people who were either buried in landslides or washed away by the floods.

Trami, the 11th typhoon to hit the Philippines this year, barreled across the Philippines, leaving a trail of destruction with disastrous flooding and landslides on Luzon Island, particularly in the Bicol and Calabarzon regions, and areas in the central and southern Philippines.

Floodwaters crumbled highways and bridges, paralyzing transport, and flooded homes with mud.

AMK/PR