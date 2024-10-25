At least 76 killed as Storm "Trami" batters the Philippines

As the storm leaves the country on Friday with a trail of destruction, state forecasters are raising the rare possibility that it could make a U-turn next week as it is pushed back by high-pressure winds developing in the South China Sea, Al Jazeera reported.

A Philippine provincial police chief said on Friday that 47 people were killed mainly in landslides set off by Trami in Batangas province south of the capital, Manila.

Seventeen other villagers remained missing in Batangas, Colonel Jacinto Malinao Jr told ABS-CBN News from the lakeside town of Talisay, where several of the victims were buried in a deep mound of mud, boulders and trees.

Although Trami did not strengthen into a typhoon, it dumped unusually heavy rains in some regions, including some that saw one to two months’ worth of rainfall in just 24 hours, inundating communities with flash floods.

MNA