Death toll in Philippine storm rises to 100

AFP reported that "Trami", which rammed into the Philippines on October 24, was among the deadliest storms to hit the Southeast Asian country this year.

According to the national disaster agency, it forced more than half a million people to flee their homes and at least 36 people remain missing.

Police in the hardest-hit Bicol region have recorded 38 deaths, most due to drowning.

"A higher death toll is possible in the coming days since rescuers can now reach previously isolated places," Edgar Posadas of the Civil Defence Office told AFP.

Most of the deaths in Batangas have been attributed to rain-induced landslides.

About 20 big storms and typhoons hit the archipelago nation or its surrounding waters each year, damaging homes and infrastructure and killing dozens of people.

A recent study showed that storms in the Asia-Pacific region are increasingly forming closer to coastlines, intensifying more rapidly and lasting longer over land due to climate change.

